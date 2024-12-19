Focus Taiwan App
DEFENSE/Taiwan stages live-fire nighttime exercise in Penghu

12/19/2024 02:30 PM
Tanks carry out nighttime live-fire drills on Wednesday night in Penghu County. Photo courtesy of Penghu Defense Command Dec. 19, 2024
Taipei, Dec. 19 (CNA) Taiwan Army troops stationed in the offshore Penghu County conducted a live-fire drill Wednesday night, as part of a monthly exercise, the military said Thursday.

In a press statement, the Penghu Defense Command said it deployed tanks and artillery systems from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. in a simulation of a nighttime invasion by "enemy" forces.

The drill was aimed at testing the troops' ability to execute orders during wartime and ensure combat preparedness at any time, according to the statement.

All soldiers should stay vigilant, especially in the face of the enemy's growing threats, Lieutenant General Kuo Chun-te (郭俊德), head of the Penghu Defense Command, said in the statement.

Since Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) took office in May, China has been conducting large-scale exercises around Taiwan, including a drill named Joint Sword-2024A shortly after Lai's inauguration, and another named Joint Sword-2024B following his National Day address in October.

In late October, the Penghu Defense Command conducted its first live-fire nighttime drill, which consisted of aerial, naval and land simulations.

(By Chao Yen-hsiang and Joseph Yeh)

Enditem/pc

