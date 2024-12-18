DEFENSE/Lawmakers agree on domestic submarine prototype budget
Taipei, Dec. 18 (CNA) Lawmakers across party lines agreed on a budget proposal for the building of an indigenous submarine prototype despite the fact that opposition lawmakers had previously threatened to slash the budget.
During a Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee session to review the Ministry of National Defense's (MND) budget proposal for fiscal year 2025, lawmakers reached a consensus on not cutting the NT$584.95 million (US$17.99 million) budget slated for the Narwhal, Taiwan's first domestically-built submarine prototype.
Opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) lawmakers originally threatened to slash the budget proposal, citing delays in the project. KMT lawmaker Wang Wen-chun (馬文君) said the Narwhal has suffered serious delays.
Meanwhile, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been supportive of the budget proposal, arguing that building indigenous submarines as soon as possible is crucial for national defense in the face of a potential Chinese invasion.
The Narwhal was unveiled in Kaohsiung in September last year and has currently completed about 80 percent of its harbor acceptance tests (HAT). The following sea acceptance test (SAT) is expected to begin in April 2025 and conclude by October, before meeting the delivery deadline in November next year, according to the MND.
After a lengthy discussions, lawmakers reached a consensus during Wednesday's legislative session to not cut nor freeze the budget for the Narwhal in fiscal year 2025.
Instead they passed a resolution urging the MND to ensure the prototype meets required safety standards and indicating the ministry cannot use the budget until the SAT begins.
Other than the Narwhal prototype, the MND has also proposed building seven indigenous submarines from 2025 to 2038 at an estimated cost of NT$284 billion.
Wednesday's committee session was only a preliminary review of MND budget. The budget proposal still needs to clear the Legislative Yuan before taking effect.
- Taiwan defense chief sees call for more transparency as a 'dilemma'An American scholar's recent call for greater transparency in reporting China's military incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) presents a difficult choice, Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said Wednesday.12/18/2024 04:16 PM
- First batch of U.S.-made M1A2T tanks arrives in TaiwanTaiwan's first batch of M1A2T tanks purchased from the United States has arrived and been transported to an army armor training center in Hsinchu County early Monday morning.12/16/2024 08:32 AM
- Chinese vessels leave waters near Taiwan after completing drillsThe nine Chinese coast guard vessels detected in waters near Taiwan following recent drills have sailed away from the island, the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said on Friday.12/13/2024 01:54 PM
- Society
Deepfake porn creators ordered to pay NT$1.85 million in compensation12/18/2024 10:07 PM
- Politics
Lawmakers agree on domestic submarine prototype budget12/18/2024 09:46 PM
- Culture
Floating bookshop begins 3-city Taiwan tour in Kaohsiung12/18/2024 09:35 PM
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan urges China not to attach political strings to cross-strait travel12/18/2024 09:27 PM
- Society
Taichung mayor mulls stricter reporting rules amid coach molestation case12/18/2024 09:12 PM