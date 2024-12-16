Taiwan pledges 250,000 euros to Paris after deadly cyclone hits French territory

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) Taiwan's government on Monday expressed condolences to its French counterpart and pledged a donation of 250,000 euros to assist post-disaster relief efforts after Cyclone Chido caused severe damage in the French overseas territory of Mayotte over the weekend, leaving hundreds feared dead.

International news agencies have reported widespread damage in Mayotte, a French overseas territory in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Africa, after Cyclone Chido, the strongest storm to hit the islands in more than 90 years, ripped across the French archipelago Saturday.

The death toll could be "several hundred" and may be close to 1,000, Mayotte's top government official told the local broadcaster Sunday, according to AP reporting.

In a statement, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has asked Taiwan's representative office in France to express the condolence of Taiwan and its people to President Emmanuel Macron on behalf of President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) over the deadly natural disaster.

MOFA says Taiwan is ready to provide assistance in post-disaster relief efforts should France need help.

Taiwan also pledged to donate 250,000 euros to Paris to support post-Cyclone Chido recovery and rebuilding in Mayotte, it added.

MOFA says so far there are no reports of Taiwanese being affected and injured after Cyclone Chido swept through Mayotte.