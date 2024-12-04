Lai highlights Taiwan's democracy after Korea martial law incident

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 4 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Wednesday spoke about Taiwan's hard-won democracy after being updated by the National Security Council about South Korea's short-lived martial law declaration overnight Tuesday.

In a social media post, Lai, who is visiting Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the South Pacific, said Taiwan's democracy was hard-earned and that the values of democracy and freedom are the cornerstone of Taiwan's connections with the world.

"The path of democracy is the one we continue to walk," Lai said.

President Lai's post came after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law in South Korea late Tuesday night, claiming that opposition forces in the National Assembly were engaging in "anti-state actions" related to North Korea.

South Korea's National Assembly voted early Wednesday to lift the martial law, and Yoon lifted the decree hours later after conferring with his cabinet.

Lai arrived in Tuvalu early Wednesday morning (Taipei time) to continue his state visit to the region after stops in Hawaii and the Marshall Islands.

After visiting Tuvalu on Wednesday, Lai will fly to Guam, where he will stay overnight and then travel to Palau on Thursday afternoon. He will return home on Friday.