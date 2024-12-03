38 M1A2T tanks to be delivered on schedule: Army

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) The Army reiterated Tuesday that it expected to take delivery of 38 M1A2T tanks purchased by Taiwan from the United States by the end of this year as scheduled.

At a Ministry of National Defense (MND) news conference on Tuesday, defense officials were asked to comment on local media reports suggesting that components for the tanks would arrive at the Port of Keelung the same day.

Army Vice Chief of Staff Lin Wen-huang (林文皇) said the reports were untrue but that the tanks were set to arrive "on schedule."

Asked whether the military would receive 38 tanks as the MND previously stated, Lin said it would.

As for efforts to ready tank training grounds at Chang'an army base in Hsinchu County's Hukou Township and Kengzikou in the county's Xinfeng Township, Lin said work on the training facilities and on-site soil and water conservation were proceeding as scheduled.

Lin added that once the Army receives the tanks, the two sites would be adjusted to host relevant training.

According to the schedule released by the MND, the Army will receive 38 M1A2T tanks this year, 42 in 2025, and 28 in 2026.

The U.S. Department of State in 2019 approved the sale of 108 M1A2T tanks and related equipment to Taiwan.

The tanks are equipped with 120-millimeter smoothbore guns that can penetrate 850 mm thick armor and withstand shells fired from most enemy main battle tanks.