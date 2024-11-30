President Lai eyes stronger ties with South Pacific allies on first overseas visit

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Saturday said he hoped to strengthen collaboration with Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the South Pacific, just before embarking on a trip to the region -- his first official overseas visit since taking office in May.

Themed "Prosperous Austronesia, Smart Sustainability," the seven-day trip will run from Saturday to Dec. 6 and includes visits to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau.

Speaking at a boarding gate at Taoyuan International Airport before stepping onto a chartered flight, Lai mentioned the strong bonds between Taiwan and its South Pacific allies.

President Lai Ching-te delivers a speech before boarding his plane on Saturday. CNA photo Nov. 30, 2024

He highlighted that Marshallese President Hilda Heine, Tuvaluan Prime Minister Feleti Teo, and Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. had all attended his inauguration on May 20.

"Our diplomatic allies have consistently demonstrated their support for Taiwan through concrete actions," Lai said. "Therefore, for my first overseas visit since taking office, I have decided to travel to these three Pacific allies."

"Smart sustainability," "sustainable democracy," and "sustainable diplomatic ties" are the three core objectives of the visit, Lai said, expressing hope that he can "explore new opportunities for cooperation through on-site visits and dialogue."

Lai said that amid the rapidly changing global landscape, Taiwan must engage with the world and collaborate with its allies to address challenges such as climate change and digital transformation, to build resilient mechanisms for sustainable development.

Taiwan's F-16 fighter jets escort the plane of President Lai Ching-te who embarked on a trip to visit the country's diplomatic allies in the South Pacific. CNA photo Nov. 30, 2024

The three allies share democratic values with Taiwan and have consistently supported its participation in the international community, he said, adding that he hoped the visit would "showcase to the world our commitment to democratic values and continue advancing on the path of democracy."

In terms of relations with the three allies, Lai said that this year marks the 26th, 45th, and 25th anniversaries of Taiwan's diplomatic ties with the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau, respectively.

He said he expected strengthened collaboration through the visit will further deepen the bonds between Taiwan and its three allies.

Accompanied by his delegation, Lai will also make transit stops in the U.S. state of Hawaii and territory Guam.

His first transit will be in Hawaii, where he will stay for two nights before traveling to the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu. After that, Lai will transit through Guam for a one-day stopover before concluding his trip in Palau and returning to Taiwan.

In his remarks, Lai also expressed gratitude to the United States government for "adhering to the principles of safety, dignity, comfort, and convenience" in facilitating a smooth trip.

The Republic of China (Taiwan's official name) currently maintains formal diplomatic relations with 12 countries, three of which are in the South Pacific.