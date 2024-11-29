Control Yuan calls for changes to foreign worker retention program

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) Control Yuan members on Thursday urged the Ministry of Labor (MOL) to revise and improve a program devised to retain mid-level skilled foreign workers.

The initiative was announced in April and aims to facilitate the long-term retention of skilled foreigners working in industries dealing with labor shortages including fishing, manufacturing, construction and care work.

According to an investigation report by three members of the government watchdog, the applications of more than 36,000 mid-level skilled workers had been approved as of the end of October.

Of these, 22,243 -- 60.2 percent -- were care workers and 14,740 worked in other occupations.

Control Yuan members Wang Yu-ling (王幼玲), Wang Mei-yu (王美玉) and Chi Hui-jung (紀惠容) cited the report as saying in a press statement that the technical requirement section of the application was waived in about 80 percent of cases because the employers said they would raise workers' salaries.

However, the MOL does not have a system to check what workers are being paid in a timely manner. Therefore, the Control Yuan questioned whether the program was succeeding in retaining and guaranteeing better conditions for the workers, they said.

In addition, although these individuals can work in Taiwan for an unlimited period and can later apply for permanent residency, they cannot change jobs before their contracts run out, which the ombudspersons said was undermining the program's aim to solve the labor shortage problem.

They added that despite relaxed conditions for obtaining permanent residency, it remains challenging for mid-level skilled workers to meet the necessary conditions.

The Control Yuan members concluded that the Executive Yuan and the National Development Council (NDC) should devise a comprehensive plan, covering workers' rights, cultural adaptation, social participation and integration, and resource distribution, given the long-term aim of the program is to tackle problems arising from Taiwan's aging society and low birth rates.

Su Yu-kuo (蘇裕國), the head of the Cross-border Workforce Management Division, which is part of the MOL's Workforce Development Agency, responded Thursday that MOL personnel visit workers to verify their salaries.

He also said workers can file a complaint via the 1995 foreign workers' hotline if they are being paid incorrectly.

Su said that as well as when their contracts have ended, workers can switch jobs if certain reasons unattributable to them arise or when both the employee and employer agree.

The MOL will continue to review how to make it easier for individuals to apply for changes, he added.

Regarding permanent residency, Su said requirements and any changes would need to be discussed with the NDA and the Ministry of the Interior.