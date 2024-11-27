Paraguay FM visits Taiwan; to sign reciprocal visa-free pact

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taoyuan, Nov. 27 (CNA) Paraguay's foreign minister, Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, has arrived in Taiwan for a four-day visit during which he will meet with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and other senior officials and sign a reciprocal visa-free agreement.

Ramírez was greeted by Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday after his arrival at Taoyuan International Airport.

Speaking to reporters gathered at the airport, Ramírez said he was happy to be visiting Taiwan again to further enhance bilateral ties, and he also conveyed President Santiago Pena's greetings to Lai while reaffirming the two countries' 67-year-old diplomatic relations.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Ramírez will meet Lai, National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) during his stay in Taiwan, which ends Saturday.

He and Lin will also sign a reciprocal visa-free visit agreement, MOFA said.

Other members of the delegation traveling with Ramírez include Fernando Fronciani, the director of protocol at Paraguay's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ramírez publicist Osmar Gómez Román.

Paraguay is one of 12 countries, and the only one in South America, to maintain official ties with the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name).