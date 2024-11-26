U.S. patrol and recon aircraft transits Taiwan Strait: MND

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 26 (CNA) A United States Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft transited the Taiwan Strait Tuesday morning, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said.

The armed forces closely monitored nearby airspace and waters as the plane passed from south to north through the strait, and observed nothing unusual, the MND said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the U.S. 7th Fleet noted that the aircraft transited the Taiwan Strait "in international airspace."

"By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations," according to the statement.

The U.S. military "flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows," it said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) issued a stern protest against the transit.

The U.S. openly trumpeted the transit, which was carried out based on "distorted law," a move that was aimed at misleading the international community, Cao Jun (曹駿), Air Force spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, said in a statement.

The command deployed appropriate forces in response, Cao said, adding that the PLA urged the U.S. to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.