DPP legislator named labor minister amid bullying-suicide controversy

Taipei, Nov. 23 (CNA) Hung Sun-han (洪申翰), a legislator-at-large of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has been named labor minister to succeed Ho Pei-shan (何佩珊), who stepped down on Friday following criticism over her handling of a case in which a labor ministry staffer killed himself after allegedly being bullied by a supervisor, according to a Cabinet spokesperson.

Executive Yuan spokesperson Michelle Lee (李慧芝) confirmed the appointment Friday night, saying Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) has consulted with Hung, who agreed to take up the new post.

Hung used to be a civil rights activist before he became a DPP lawmaker for the second time following the latest once-every-four-year legislative election held in January.

Lee said as a vocal civil activist, Hung has become very familiar with interactions between the public sector and private sector, while as a lawmaker, he has been known for his concerns over labor issues, in particular those regarding workers' living and occupational security.

Lee added that Hung has been keen to seek measures to protect workers and was devoted to building a safe workplace.

Cho has encouraged Hung to continue to contribute to the country as labor minister, Lee said, adding that the premier has also urged Hung to keep working hard on labor rights matters.

Ho first tendered her resignation on Wednesday amid a controversy involving the suicide of a Ministry of Labor (MOL) employee earlier this month. She offered her resignation again on Thursday before the premier approved her departure.

Ho is the shortest-lived labor minister in Taiwan, after serving in the position for only 186 days. She was sworn in on May 20, when President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) took office.

The body of the 39-year-old MOL employee, identified by his surname Wu (吳), was discovered at the Executive Yuan's Xinzhuang Joint Office Tower in New Taipei on Nov. 4, amid speculation on social media that workplace bullying by his supervisor Hsieh Yi-jung (謝宜容) had driven the civil servant to take his own life.

Local media reported Hsieh asked her subordinates, including Wu, to fabricate their punch-in and out records, and told them to enter the office before working hours and leave after working hours. Wu had reportedly worked for more than 12 hours a day, according to the reports citing his punch-in and out records since Oct. 12.

A report issued by the MOL showed earlier this week no evidence linking Hsieh to Wu's suicide, although Ho said on Tuesday that Hsieh's management style and "control over her emotions" were "inappropriate" and "resulted in staff feeling like they were being bullied in the workplace."

However, Ho went on to say that Hsieh was "not the direct cause" of Wu's death, instead attributing it to an "excessive workload," "too much stress," and a "lack of support resources."

Ho's remarks sparked an outcry, paving the path to her departure.

When the suicide of the ministry's worker surfaced, Hung, on the other hand, said the controversy indicated management problems inside the MOL. He said the agency in charge of labor affairs nationwide should stop the fabrication of punch-in and out records.

As a student of National Taiwan University, Hung was an active advocate in a movement to preserve the historic Lo-Sheng Sanatorium Provincial Hospital complex located in Xinzhuang District of New Taipei back in the 2010s when the local government wanted to demolish the building to construct a section of the Taipei Metro system.

Then Hung became involved in anti-nuclear power activities and devoted himself to environmental protection. Before being sworn in as a DPP lawmaker, Hung worked as the deputy secretary-general of the Green Citizens' Action Alliance and was an expert member of the Executive Yuan's energy and carbon reduction office.

In addition to focusing on energy, environmental protection and labor rights, Hung, as a DPP at-large legislator, also helped zookeepers in public zoos around Taiwan secure a pay raise.

On Friday, Lai said during a trip to Kaohsiung that the government should build a working environment friendly to personnel and both the public and private sectors need to take such issues seriously.

The president said the government needs to review laws and where necessary introduce amendments to build a sound legal mechanism that protects workers.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call the 1925, 1995 or 1980 hotlines in Taiwan for counseling or assistance.