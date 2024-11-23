FM Lin Chia-lung announces direct flights between Taiwan, Poland

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Warsaw, Nov. 22 (CNA) Direct flights between Taiwan and Poland will soon be launched to enhance economic ties between the two countries, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) announced Friday.

Lin announced the flights during a luncheon in Warsaw attended by representatives from Taiwan's and Poland's business communities, including Taiwan-based companies Foxconn (Hon Hai), Chunghwa Telecom, Chimei Corp. and Taiwan Optical Platform.

However, Lin did not provide a timetable for when the flights will be launched.

At the luncheon, Andrzej Dycha, head of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, described Taiwan as an indispensable partner for Poland, as his country pivots from the vehicle and battery industries to a focus on artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

Lin told CNA that Taiwan aimed to strengthen trade relations with the European Union member state, highlighting the shared values of democracy and freedom between the two sides.

Also on Friday, Taiwan donated over 2,600 laptops and power generation equipment to the Association of Ukrainian Cities during a ceremony attended by Lin and Bohdan Andriiv, the mayor of Uzhhorod, a city in Ukraine.

Lin said the donations will be distributed to 580 cities across Ukraine to support education of school children, but he did not disclose the number of power generators included in the donation.

Meanwhile, Taiwan-based computer maker ASUS announced plans to donate laptops to Ukraine next year but did not provide additional details.

These are the latest efforts by Taiwan to support Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia following the Russian invasion in 2022.