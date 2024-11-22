Ex-President Tsai urges Taiwan compatriots in Canada to help CPTPP bid

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Toronto, Nov. 21 (CNA) Former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is currently visiting Canada, on Thursday urged Taiwanese compatriots in the North American country to continue to work for Taiwan by supporting its bid to join the the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Speaking at a luncheon organized by Taiwanese compatriots in Canada, Tsai spoke of her gratitude for their contribution to Taiwan from 2016-2024, when the former president was in office.

"I am here to say thank you to all of you in person. I am grateful for your support of the government during the eight years I was in office and your efforts in Canada to boost the visibility of Taiwan in the world," Tsai said.

"Now, I encourage you to continue to stay busy, to work for Taiwan to push for Taiwan's bid to participate in the CPTPP, as Canada plays an important role (in the acceptance of Taiwan's bid)," Tsai added.

The CPTPP, which evolved from the Trans-Pacific Partnership that the United States left in January 2017, is one of the world's biggest trade blocs. It represents a market of 500 million people and accounts for 13.5 percent of global trade.

Its 11 signatories are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

The United Kingdom formally signed the trade agreement on July 16, 2023 and the British government expects its CPTPP membership to enter into force by Dec. 15.

According to the CPTPP's Auckland Principles, the trade bloc is open to accession by any economy that is willing and able to meet the CPTPP's high standards, has a demonstrated history of compliance with existing trade commitments and can achieve the consensus of CPTPP members.

Tsai said Taiwan is the 21st largest economy in the world and the country has played a critical role in the global supply chain so "Taiwan's participation in the CPTPP is expected to allow Taipei to work with more partners to boost prosperity in the region.

"Taiwan is well prepared to join the CPTPP as it has amended domestic legislation to meet the high standards (set by the trade bloc)," Tsai said.

Tsai, who was invited to visit Canada to deliver a keynote speech at the annual summit of the Halifax International Security Forum (HISF) in the provincial capital of Nova Scotia, is the first former president of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to meet with Taiwanese compatriots in the North American country in person.

In the past, presidents addressed similar events organized by Taiwanese compatriots in Canada but only through a pre-recorded video. Tsai's attendance at the Toronto activity was described by Huang Huang-yu (黃煌裕), a member of the Overseas Community Affairs Council, as a historic visit.

Tsai said Taiwan's contribution to the world has been highly recognized so its ties with Canada have been improving significantly.

Tsai added Taiwanese compatriots in Canada have acted in unison and served as an important voice urging Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, by touting Taiwan's achievement in public health.

Moreover, these Taiwanese compatriots have also made an effort to work with several Canadian parliamentarians to organize forums for the advocacy for Taiwan's participation in the United Nations and the CPTPP.

"I believe these efforts are helping Taiwan move forward further in a stable manner," Tsai said.

Before attending the luncheon, Tsai also visited Maeli Market, a supermarket owned by Kuo Hua Trading Co., Canada's largest importer of food from Taiwan.

At the store, Tsai tried food specialties made of rice and other ingredients from Taiwan, while surveying a wide collection of Taiwan-made products.

According to Maeli Market, ethnic Chinese customers account for 70 percent of the store's total patrons. Maeli Market said many clients who had never visited Taiwan expressed a willingness to do so after patronizing the supermarket as the store conveys Taiwan's unique sensibilities and cultures.

Tsai is scheduled to address the annual summit of the HISF early Saturday morning Taipei time.

According to the HISF website, it was founded in 2009 as part of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, with the support of the Canadian government. HISF became an independent organization in 2011.