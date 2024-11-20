Taiwan to donate US$1 million to APEC: Envoy

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 20 (CNA) Taiwan has pledged US$1 million donation to support Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) initiatives, Taiwan's envoy to the bloc's annual summit Lin Hsin-i (林信義) told a news conference in Taipei on Wednesday.

Lin said he announced the donation of US$1 million to the bloc during the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru from Nov. 15-16 (local time) on behalf of the Taiwanese government.

The funds will support APEC initiatives on human security, digital innovation and women's economic empowerment, Lin added.

He noted that the move reflected Taiwan's ambition to play an active role and influence global development.

The envoy added that he also took the opportunity during the summit to discuss Taiwan's achievements in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital health and semiconductors with other APEC members.

Lin, chairman of Taiwania Capital Management Corp., a government-funded venture capital firm, and senior adviser to the president, was selected by President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to attend the APEC summit in his stead.

APEC is one of the few inter-governmental organizations in which Taiwan has full membership, but it still has had to send special envoys in place of its president to the annual leaders' meeting due to pressure from China.

Lin and the delegation, which included National Development Council head Liu Chin-ching (劉鏡清) and Taiwan's top trade negotiator Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮), returned to Taiwan on Tuesday following a weeklong trip to South America.