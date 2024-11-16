Taiwan's APEC envoy chats with Biden, extends invitation for visit

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Lima, Peru, Nov. 15 (CNA) Lin Hsin-i (林信義), Taiwan's envoy to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, on Friday chatted with U.S. President Joe Biden during the APEC Leaders' Informal Dialogue and invited him to visit Taiwan.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Lin, who represented President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at the summit, had a conversation with Biden and expressed gratitude to the American president for his contribution to an improvement in bilateral ties between Taiwan and the United States during his tenure in the past four years.

MOFA said both sides had active exchanges of views with each other during the conversion, with Lin extending an invitation to Biden to visit Taiwan in the near future.

Biden of the Democratic Party will step down in January 2025 and the Republican President-elect Donald Trump will succeed him, returning to the White House for his second term.

A photo showed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listening during the conversation between Lin and Biden.

The annual APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is the most important event for the 21-member regional trade bloc, with the heads of government from countries around the Pacific Rim tending to hold talks on the sidelines.

Lin had a busy day on Friday as he attended the APEC Leaders' Informal Dialogue in the morning before showing up in a luncheon with representatives to the the APEC Business Advisory Council and in a dinner with these leaders, according to MOFA.

On Thursday, Lin held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the leaders' meeting.

The two discussed ways to continue strengthening bilateral partnerships and ensuring regional peace and stability, while exchanging views on such issues as promoting the development of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the region, MOFA said.

Blinken also posted a photo of the two shaking hands on social media, and wrote that their talks touched upon "our growing economic relationship and our enduring shared commitment to foster an open, dynamic, and peaceful Indo-Pacific."

APEC is one of the few inter-governmental pacts in which Taiwan has full membership, but it still has had to send special envoys in place of its president to the annual leaders' meeting due to pressure from China.

Taiwan joined APEC in 1991 under the name "Chinese Taipei."

Lin previously attended three APEC meetings: Brunei in 2000, China in 2001, and South Korea in 2005, during the Democratic Progressive Party administration of President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁).

Lin, chairman of Taiwania Capital Management Corp. and a senior presidential advisor, served as economic affairs minister between 2000 and 2002 and vice premier between 2002 and 2004.

This year's meeting in Lima follows the theme "Empower, Include, Grow."