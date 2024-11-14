Ex-Vice Premier Lin Hsin-i arrives in Peru for APEC summit

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Lima, Peru, Nov. 13 (CNA) Businessman and senior presidential advisor Lin Hsin-i (林信義) arrived in Lima, Peru Wednesday ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting on Nov. 15 and 16.

Accompanied by his daughter, the 77-year-old former vice premier arrived in Lima on a charter flight Wednesday morning and was met by Taiwan representative to Peru Chang Yu-tsz (張幼慈) and Augusto Morelli, director of economic promotion in Peru's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lin was then taken to his hotel, where a group of around 30 people from the local Taiwanese community had gathered to greet him.

At a welcome reception that evening, Lin noted that this year has seen the rapid restructuring of global supply chains, dramatic geopolitical changes in the Asia-Pacific, and a fast-changing international situation.

Lin Hsin-i (in blue suit) greets overseas expatriates who welcomed his arrival in Peru. CNA photo Nov. 14, 2024

Lin Hsin-i (in blue suit) receives a bouquet of flowers from a young girl to welcome his arrival in Peru. CNA photo Nov. 13, 2024

Amid these circumstances, Taiwan "will make good use of its economic advantages and values-based diplomacy to successfully gain international support and help the world better get to know Taiwan," he said.

The annual APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is the most important event for the 21-member regional trade bloc, with heads of government from countries around the Pacific Rim, including the United States and China, expected to participate and hold talks on the sidelines.

Lin was asked to attend the international event as President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) official envoy on Oct. 21.

Taiwanese presidents have been unable to attend the forum's leaders' summit -- even though Taiwan is a full APEC member -- due to pressure from China, which views Taiwan as a part of its territory despite having never controlled it.

People hold signs to welcome Lin Hsin-i. CNA photo Nov. 13, 2024

Lin previously attended three APEC meetings on behalf of Taiwan, in Brunei in 2000, in China in 2001, and in South Korea in 2005, during the Democratic Progressive Party administration of President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁).

Currently chairman of Taiwania Capital Management Corp. and a senior presidential advisor, Lin served as economic affairs minister between 2000 and 2002 and vice premier between 2002 and 2004.