MOFA closely watching incoming Trump administration appointments

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 12 (CNA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is closely watching who will assume key posts in the incoming Donald Trump administration, a senior Taiwan diplomat said Tuesday while refraining from commenting on specific appointments.

Wang Liang-yu (王良玉), head of MOFA's Department of North American Affairs, said the foreign ministry is keeping close tabs on Trump as he announces his new Cabinet lineup and is looking forward to continue to facilitate cordial U.S.-Taiwan relations.

She refused to comment, however, on specific future or potential members of Trump's administration, saying only that Taiwan's government will continue to enhance Taiwan-U.S. relations with the new Trump administration.

Wang made the comments in response to questions during a weekly briefing on the ministry's view of key appointments to Trump's incoming government.

The New York Times reported earlier in the day that Trump is expected to name Senator Marco Rubio, a foreign policy hawk on China and Iran who has proposed a number of Taiwan-friendly bills over the years, as secretary of state.

The appointment came after Trump said last week that he would not ask former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, both of whom served in Trump's previous term, to serve in his incoming administration.

Both Pompeo and Haley were considered to be pro-Taiwan and visited Taiwan after leaving public office on trips paid for by the Prospect Foundation, a government-funded think tank.

Asked if the sidelining of Haley and Pompeo meant that Taiwan had "made the wrong bet," Wang sidestepped the question, saying only that Taiwan has always welcomed and invited "foreign friends across party lines" to visit Taiwan to enhance two-way exchanges.

"We have been extensively expanding our connections with friends from different political parties," Wang said, arguing that these efforts have proven successful in making the world better understand Taiwan's importance.