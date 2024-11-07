Taiwan congratulates Palau President Whipps on reelection

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 7 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Thursday congratulated Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr. on his election to a second term, saying that Taiwan will work with the diplomatic ally to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Based on the preliminary results of Palau's presidential election, Lai extended congratulations to President-elect Whipps and Vice President-elect Raynold "Arnold" Oilouch, on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan, according to a statement issued by Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧).

Lai also said he hoped to see further deepening of the relations between Taiwan and Palau, building on the existing foundation, Kuo added.

The spokesperson said that Taiwan and Palau, which have maintained diplomatic ties for 25 years, have been collaborating closely in areas such as fundamental infrastructure, agricultural technology, information and communications, clean energy and climate change, while also facing all kinds of global threats.

The Taiwan government will continue to work with Palau to jointly safeguard peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and further promote bilateral relations, Kuo added.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said that Taiwan will continue to deepen its cooperation with Palau.

The preliminary results of Palau's election showed Whipps leading in the presidential election against former President Tommy E. Remengesau Jr., while Oilouch was ahead of J. Uduch Sengebau-Senior in the vice presidential race, according to the Pacific Island Times.

Whipps has been supportive of Taiwan since he took office in 2021.

Palau is one of the 12 countries worldwide that maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan.