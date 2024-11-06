Taiwan's ruling, opposition parties congratulate Trump on election win

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 6 (CNA) Taiwan's ruling and opposition parties congratulated Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance on Wednesday for winning the U.S. presidential election and expressed hope for closer U.S.-Taiwan ties and regional peace during a second Trump term.

In a statement, ruling Democratic Progressive Party spokesperson Han Ying (韓瑩) congratulated Trump for winning the American people's support -- and the election.

She also expressed thanks to incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris for their efforts to promote Taiwan-U.S. relations.

Han said the links are solid as a rock "with bipartisan consensus in the U.S. supporting Taiwan -- a stance that will not change due to elections."

"Taiwan and the U.S. share a common belief in the values of democracy, freedom, and human rights, as well as a long-standing mutual interest in maintaining regional stability and promoting economic prosperity," the statement said.

It said that the DPP looks forward to deepening the partnership across various fields.

Meanwhile, Eric Chu (朱立倫), the chairman of Taiwan's main opposition party Kuomintang (KMT), expressed hope that Trump will continue the efforts from his previous term to mediate geopolitical conflicts and foster regional peace and stability.

During Trump's first term, he advanced much pro-Taiwan legislation and supported Taiwan's self-defense efforts, Chu said, adding that the KMT will maintain its foreign policy of being "pro-U.S., friendly to Japan and on good terms with China."

Chu said his party looks forward to enhancing Taiwan-U.S. relations through Congress, think tanks and youth exchanges.

The Taiwan People's Party (TPP), the country's third-largest party, also congratulated Trump and Vance on their victory and said it looks forward to continuing its collaboration with the new administration to defend democracy and freedom.

"Taiwan and the United States are steadfast allies and long-term partners, we are looking forward to Mr. Trump's leadership and hope that we can strengthen the US-Taiwan relationship and face global challenges together, engage in bilateral economic development, and safeguard peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region," the TPP said in an English statement.

The latest election results from the Associated Press and other U.S. media showed that Trump has cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. As of 9 p.m. (Taiwan time), he had won 277 electoral college votes against Kamala Harris' 224, according to AP.

Trump gave a victory speech on Wednesday in Florida, promising a new "golden age for America."