Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan responds to reported SpaceX pressure on Taiwan suppliers

11/06/2024 12:38 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Image from x.com/SpaceX
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Image from x.com/SpaceX

Taipei, Nov. 6 (CNA) Taiwan's government said Tuesday that "short-term political factors" should not affect the country's involvement in the international space industry, following a Reuters report that SpaceX had asked Taiwanese suppliers to move their manufacturing abroad.

"Short-term political factors should not affect the supply chain relationship between international satellite companies and Taiwan manufacturers," the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said in a statement.

Taiwan currently has 46 companies involved in the international space industry, has developed its own satellite ground systems, and has competitive manufacturing capabilities, the ministry said.

The ministry issued the statement following a report by Reuters that Elon Musk's SpaceX had asked Taiwanese suppliers to move their manufacturing off the island "because of geopolitical factors."

As a result of the requests, at least one of the Taiwan-based companies had moved production to Vietnam, the report said.

The article noted that Musk has had a contentious relationship with Taiwan over the years, particularly after he referred to it last year as an "integral part" of China, drawing sharp criticism from Taiwan's government.

(By Liu Chien-ling and Matthew Mazzetta)

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.118