Taiwan responds to reported SpaceX pressure on Taiwan suppliers

Taipei, Nov. 6 (CNA) Taiwan's government said Tuesday that "short-term political factors" should not affect the country's involvement in the international space industry, following a Reuters report that SpaceX had asked Taiwanese suppliers to move their manufacturing abroad.

"Short-term political factors should not affect the supply chain relationship between international satellite companies and Taiwan manufacturers," the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said in a statement.

Taiwan currently has 46 companies involved in the international space industry, has developed its own satellite ground systems, and has competitive manufacturing capabilities, the ministry said.

The ministry issued the statement following a report by Reuters that Elon Musk's SpaceX had asked Taiwanese suppliers to move their manufacturing off the island "because of geopolitical factors."

As a result of the requests, at least one of the Taiwan-based companies had moved production to Vietnam, the report said.

The article noted that Musk has had a contentious relationship with Taiwan over the years, particularly after he referred to it last year as an "integral part" of China, drawing sharp criticism from Taiwan's government.