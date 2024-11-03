Idaho governor visits Taiwan, set to mark sister-state ties anniversary

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 3 (CNA) Idaho Governor Brad Little arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for his third visit to the country since taking office and will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to mark the 40th anniversary of sister-state relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Sunday.

During his stay from Sunday through Wednesday, Little will meet with Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), and sign the MOU with Lin to commemorate 40 years of the sister-state relationship between Taiwan and Idaho, MOFA said in a press release.

The delegates will also visit the Ministry of Economic Affairs and meet with Taiwanese business representatives to explore trade opportunities between both sides, it added.

The visit marks Little's third trip to Taiwan since taking office as governor in January 2019. He visited in October that year and in December 2022.

According to a separate press release issued by the Idaho state government, the visit to Taiwan is part of a larger trade mission to the area that would also take the governor to Japan.

"The event will feature meetings with potential customers and strategic government officials.

"Participating companies will receive a multitude of benefits, such as access to prime international markets, high-level access to customers and government officials, and the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the markets," it said.

Taiwan is Idaho's second-largest export destination, with the state exporting goods worth over US$511 million in 2022, according to data from the state government.

Idaho's primary export to Taiwan is electrical equipment and machinery, which together make up more than 70 percent of all exports.

Food and agricultural products also rank among Idaho's top five exports to Taiwan.