On Trump claim that Taiwan stole U.S. chip sector, premier 'disagrees'

Taipei, Oct. 29 (CNA) Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) on Tuesday said he "disagrees" with U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's recent claim that Taiwan "stole" America's chip industry.

In a recent appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the former president and Republican nominee criticized the U.S. CHIPS Act and threatened to impose tariffs on chips from Taiwan if elected president.

"You know, Taiwan, they stole our chip business...and they want protection," Trump said in the episode, which was released on Saturday.

During an appearance at the Legislature on Tuesday, Cho was asked by Kuomintang lawmaker Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇) if the government agreed with Trump's comments.

Wang said that Trump was now seen as likely to win the presidency, and had made such accusations about Taiwan "more than once."

"Of course I disagree," Cho said. "Taiwan developed its semiconductor industry on its own and made itself into a world leader."

Wang said she worried this narrative about Taiwan could become more widespread if Trump were elected, thus harming the efforts of all those involved in Taiwan's semiconductor sector.

In response, Cho said the government will continue to monitor developments across a range of issues, "especially the U.S. elections."

Cho said he was confident that the U.S. is a mature democracy and that Taiwan and the U.S. will continue to deepen their relationship upon its existing foundation.

The U.S. CHIPS Act has provided grants for semiconductor companies, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), to invest in or move production to the United States.