To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 29 (CNA) Indonesia's new representative to Taiwan expects bilateral relations to improve under the administration of newly elected Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto amid concerns that Jakarta could lean closer to Beijing due to its economic reliance on China.

Taiwan has become a "very important partner" for Indonesia, with approximately 300,000 Indonesians working and studying in Taiwan, Arif Sulistiyo, new head of the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei (IETO), told CNA in a recent interview.

The Indonesian government sees Taiwan as more than just an export market, but also a vital global trade hub, spawning a "strategic" partnership through the complementary nature of their economies, said Arif, who assumed office on Oct. 24.

Arif Sulistiyo (right), new head of the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei speaks at his recent welcoming ceremony. CNA photo Oct. 29, 2024

Taiwan has well-developed manufacturing and high-tech sectors, while Indonesia is a market with great potential and is blessed with abundant natural resources and a large supply of high-quality workers, Arif said.

Beyond economic issues, IETO, which has co-organized many events held by migrant worker groups and Taiwan's government, will "fully support" the promotion of Indonesian culture, further strengthening bilateral ties, he said.

Cultural events held by the Indonesian community in Taiwan have included fashion shows and traditional martial arts and dance performances, which help to promote bilateral tourism, he said.

"With culture and tourism, I hope to improve relations between Indonesia and Taiwan," Arif said.

Video: CNA

Arif's reassurance of better bilateral relations came amid concerns that Prabowo's government could lean closer to Beijing.

Reuters reported on Oct. 7 that then President-elect Prabowo will visit China in November to meet investors and offer them participation in a giant seawall project, citing Prabowo's top adviser and brother Hashim Djojohadikusumo.

Hashim told a seminar that Prabowo plans to build the giant seawall from Indonesia's capital Jakarta to Surabaya city in East Java province, Reuters reported.

This means that China could become the first country Prabowo visits after he took office on Oct. 20.

The former defense minister has made more than 10 overseas visits since he became president-elect in February, meeting with several heads of state in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) during a visit in April.

Prabowo has not yet made plans to visit the United States, however, sparking concern in Indonesia and Taiwan that Jakarta's diplomatic policy could be tilted toward China and, in turn, negatively impact Taiwan-Indonesia relations.

Asked whether his office had any plans to discuss with Taiwan's government the low wages that distant-water migrant fishers and domestic caregivers and helpers receive in Taiwan, Arif said it did.

IETO will bring up the matter at labor conferences it is co-hosting with its Taiwanese counterpart, he said, and "both sides will need to specifically discuss the technicalities."

Under Taiwanese law, monthly wages for domestic caregivers and helpers must not be lower than NT$20,000 (US$623.5) while that for distant-water migrant fishers must not be lower than US$550.

The meager salaries, much lower than Taiwan's minimum wage of NT$28,590, have been a major source of criticism from labor rights advocates and migrant worker groups.

Due to the risks involved in these jobs, Arif said he hoped that the basic wages of Indonesian migrants could be raised to at least the same level as Taiwan's minimum wage.

Arif said he would also continue a policy launched during his stint as head of IETO's trade division from 2020 to 2022 described as "Come as a migrant, return as an entrepreneur."

Video: CNA

The program has encouraged Indonesians who returned home after working in Taiwan to export Indonesian goods back to Taiwan, after getting the knowledge, training, and skills necessary to start an exporting business while still in Taiwan, he said.

It has been effective, Arif said, because former migrant workers in Taiwan have a good understanding of Taiwan's market and the needs of people in Taiwan.

"We need to communicate that Indonesian migrant worker friends can contribute positively to Indonesia's economic growth by directly or indirectly increasing the country's foreign exchange reserves, by becoming agents who can promote Indonesian products in Taiwan's market," he said.