Washington, Oct. 25 (CNA) The U.S. government announced on Friday its decision to approve potential sales of radar turnkey and surface-to-air missile systems to Taiwan, valued at approximately US$1.988 billion.

It was the 17th time, and the fifth since Taiwan's Jan. 13 presidential and legislative elections, that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has approved an arms sale to Taiwan.

The latest package of arms sales to Taiwan includes AN/TPS-77 and AN/TPS-78 Radar Turnkey Systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of US$828 million, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release.

The systems would improve Taiwan's "capability to meet current and future threats by providing multi-mission ground-based radar solutions for medium to long range air surveillance," the DSCA added.

Also among the items in the arms sales was the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System and related equipment for an estimated cost of US$1.16 billion, the DSCA said in another press release.

The system will contribute to Taiwan's abilities to defend its airspace, provide regional security, and increase interoperability with the U.S., it added.

In Taipei, the Presidential Office issued a statement expressing gratitude to the U.S. government for supporting Taiwan's defense capabilities in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances. Under the Act, the U.S. is committed to providing Taiwan with weapons it needs to defend itself.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said the weapons will enhance its defense capabilities, in the face of the frequent military activities by the Chinese People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait.

For example, the missile system, which has proven to be effective in helping Ukraine fight Russian forces in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, will enhance the overall air defense capabilities of Taiwan's military, the MND said in a statement.

The system is equipped with automated detection, fire control command, and intelligence integration capabilities, according to the MND statement.

The DSCA said it had notified the U.S. Congress of the potential sales.

With the notification of the sales to Congress, the sales will undergo a 30-day congressional review period. If Congress gives the go-ahead, the U.S. government will send Taiwan an official letter of offer and acceptance.

That will lead to a process culminating in the signing of a final contract and delivery terms. There was no indication on Friday of how long that process could take.