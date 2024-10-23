Navy takes delivery of new rescue and salvage ship: Source

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 23 (CNA) Taiwan's Navy took delivery of a rescue and salvage ship Wednesday that is set to be the first vessel of its class, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The Da Wu rescue and salvage ship, contracted under the Navy's An Hai Project, took project contractor CSBC Corp. three years to build and is set to be the first of several "Da Wu" class ships to replace Taiwan's aging fleet of rescue and search vessels, the source told CNA.

The Da Wu, as well as its technical data sheets and maintenance manuals, were handed over to the Navy Wednesday morning, the source said, without disclosing where the delivery ceremony was held.

The Navy will now begin training in preparation for the ship to be officially commissioned, the source added.

The new class of Navy rescue and salvage vessels is 87 meters long and 15.5 m at its widest point, the source said.

The first ship in the class has a displacement of 3,250 metric tons and a maximum speed of 18 knots when fully loaded.

It is equipped with a diving bell that can reach depths of up to 100 m and a remotely operated underwater vehicle with a dive limit of 500 m, which are expected to strengthen rescue and salvage capacity.

In addition to rescuing and salvaging Navy ships, the ship is also expected to undertake towing missions, double as a floating dock or offshore platform, and help with humanitarian rescue missions involving civilian ships, according to the Navy.