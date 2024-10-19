DEFENSE/Mirage-2000 pilot returns to flying status: Taiwan's Air Force
Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) A Taiwanese fighter pilot who ejected to safety from a Mirage-2000 jet that later crashed into waters off Hsinchu County after losing power last month has returned to flying, according to Taiwan's Air Force.
Captain Hsieh Pei-hsun (謝沛勳) has been restored to flight status, making every effort to be back in the cockpit safeguarding Taiwan's airspace, the Air Force wrote on its Facebook page on Friday.
The social media post also included a video of Hsieh sharing the experience of his path to recovery.
The pilot was rescued by Coast Guard Administration personnel after his single-seat Mirage-2000 jet lost power during a training operation over waters off Hsinchu County on Sept. 10. He was hospitalized with minor injuries.
In the video, Hsieh said he was extremely lucky to not be seriously injured from the ejection and to be able to return to flying after recuperating for a little over a month following the incident.
According to sources familiar with the matter, he returned on a flight mission with a twin-seat Mirage-2000 jet on Oct. 15.
Hsieh has logged 795 flight hours, including 509 hours flying the French-made fighter, the Air Force said after the incident in September.
- Much of China's military drill 'livestream' pre-recorded: Defense ministerA significant portion of China's "livestream" of the Joint Sword-2024B military drills it staged around Taiwan on Oct. 14 was pre-recorded, Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said Thursday.10/17/2024 09:21 PM
- China coast guard 'patrols' around Taiwan military in nature: MinisterChinese coast guard ships deployed in conjunction with Chinese Navy vessels in military exercises held near Taiwan should be seen as part of the drills and not just law enforcement, Taiwan's defense minister said Thursday.10/17/2024 05:24 PM
- Taiwan expected to take delivery of U.S. attack drones by 2030The government on Tuesday identified the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) as the winning bidder for an arms procurement package for two types of U.S. attack drones scheduled to be delivered by 2030.10/15/2024 06:44 PM
- Culture
Girl group show wins Taiwan's Golden Bell for Best Variety Show10/19/2024 02:33 PM
- Politics
Mirage-2000 pilot returns to flying status: Taiwan's Air Force10/19/2024 01:28 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news10/19/2024 11:29 AM
- Cross-Strait
Xi's visit to Fujian shows soft approach to cross-strait ties: Experts10/18/2024 10:45 PM
- Politics
Expats laud ex-President Tsai's Europe visit as raising Taiwan's profile10/18/2024 10:30 PM