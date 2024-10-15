To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan expected to take delivery of U.S. attack drones by 2030

Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The government on Tuesday identified the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) as the winning bidder for an arms procurement package for two types of U.S. attack drones scheduled to be delivered by 2030.

According to the notices issued by the Ministry of National Defense Tuesday and posted on the Government e-Procurement System website, the bids were for two fleets of attack drones targeting "personnel" and "armor," which cost NT$1.74 billion (US$54 million) and NT$3.53 billion, respectively.

The drones for attacking personnel refer to the sale of 720 Switchblade 300 attack drones to Taiwan, of which the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on June 18 and has a contract validity period until Nov. 30, 2029.

Meanwhile, the drones for attacking armor refer to the sale of 291 ALTIUS 600M-V to Taiwan, which Congress was also notified of on June 18 and has a contract validity period ending on Dec. 31, 2027.

Taiwan's Army said previously that drones have become standard issue for modernized fighting forces and represent a key component of "asymmetric" strategies.

The Switchblade 300, made by AeroVironment, can carry an explosive payload of 3.7 pounds and has a flight range of 30 kilometers and a loiter time of 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Anduril Industries-made ALTIUS 600M-V can be used as a loitering munition and a reconnaissance drone or communications relay. It is equipped with electro-optic/infrared cameras for target acquisition and possesses greater range (440 kilometers) and flight endurance (up to four hours) than the Switchblade.

The AIT functions as the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan in the absence of diplomatic relations.