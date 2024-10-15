DEFENSE/Taiwan expected to take delivery of U.S. attack drones by 2030
Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The government on Tuesday identified the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) as the winning bidder for an arms procurement package for two types of U.S. attack drones scheduled to be delivered by 2030.
According to the notices issued by the Ministry of National Defense Tuesday and posted on the Government e-Procurement System website, the bids were for two fleets of attack drones targeting "personnel" and "armor," which cost NT$1.74 billion (US$54 million) and NT$3.53 billion, respectively.
The drones for attacking personnel refer to the sale of 720 Switchblade 300 attack drones to Taiwan, of which the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on June 18 and has a contract validity period until Nov. 30, 2029.
Meanwhile, the drones for attacking armor refer to the sale of 291 ALTIUS 600M-V to Taiwan, which Congress was also notified of on June 18 and has a contract validity period ending on Dec. 31, 2027.
Taiwan's Army said previously that drones have become standard issue for modernized fighting forces and represent a key component of "asymmetric" strategies.
The Switchblade 300, made by AeroVironment, can carry an explosive payload of 3.7 pounds and has a flight range of 30 kilometers and a loiter time of 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, the Anduril Industries-made ALTIUS 600M-V can be used as a loitering munition and a reconnaissance drone or communications relay. It is equipped with electro-optic/infrared cameras for target acquisition and possesses greater range (440 kilometers) and flight endurance (up to four hours) than the Switchblade.
The AIT functions as the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan in the absence of diplomatic relations.
- 153 Chinese warplanes detected around Taiwan in 25-hour period: MNDChina flew 153 warplanes close to Taiwan from 5 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, including the single-day-high of 125 planes recorded as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to information made public by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND).10/15/2024 01:39 PM
- China sends record-high 125 warplanes near Taiwan during drills: MNDChina flew a single-day-high 125 warplanes near Taiwan on Monday, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).10/14/2024 09:14 PM
- 4 Chinese coast guard ships expelled as PLA conducts drills near TaiwanTaiwan on Monday expelled four Chinese coast guard ships that entered Taiwan-controlled "restricted waters" off the Matsu Islands shortly after the People's Liberation Army announced the start of its Joint Sword-2024B drills around Taiwan.10/14/2024 02:58 PM
- Society
Taiwan's food self-sufficiency rate drops to 30.3%10/15/2024 06:47 PM
- Politics
Taiwan expected to take delivery of U.S. attack drones by 203010/15/2024 06:44 PM
- Business
Green fabrics showcased as innovative textile trade show opens10/15/2024 06:18 PM
- Science & Tech
Academia Sinica South Campus opens Tuesday in Tainan10/15/2024 06:07 PM
- Society
Man wanted by Italy over multimillion euro fraud told to leave Taiwan10/15/2024 05:52 PM