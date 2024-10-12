Taiwan to donate US$800,000 for U.S. hurricane relief

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 12 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday said it would donate US$800,000 for recovery efforts in U.S. states most severely affected by Hurricane Helene.

In a press release, MOFA said it would donate a total of US$800,000, including US$300,000 each to Florida and North Carolina, and US$200,000 to Georgia.

"Taiwan is frequently hit by typhoons in summer and autumn" and "deeply empathizes with those who have suffered tremendous losses in life and property" due to Hurricane Helene, MOFA said.

The pledged funds aim to help local residents reconstruct their homes and get their lives back to normal, MOFA said, adding that its overseas missions in Miami and Atlanta will soon discuss how to make the donations with relevant U.S. agencies.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on the evening of Sept. 26 and subsequently wreaked havoc in several southeastern states, including Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

The devastating hurricane killed more than 230 people and caused at least US$30 billion in damage, according to MOFA and international media reports.