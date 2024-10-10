To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Legislative speaker: Must let world know about Republic of China

Taipei, Oct. 10 (CNA) Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Thursday highlighted the need for people to know about the existence of the Republic of China (Taiwan's official designation), as it has safeguarded Taiwan proper and its offshore islands.

In his National Day speech, Han, who doubled as the 113th National Day celebration chairperson, said the ROC's existence has never been easy.

It took decades for the nation to transform from a war-torn country into the hi-tech powerhouse it is today, so it is imperative that the younger generation recognizes it is the ROC that built stability and prosperity in Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu over the past around 70 years, he said.

As a resource-scarce country without crude oil or natural liquid gas, Taiwan's people must work and stand firm together to defend Taiwan, he noted.

Although it is impossible to display the ROC national flag on many international occasions, Han stressed "with self-esteem and courage, (we) must let the world and younger generations know about the existence of the ROC."

It can be TSMC, Fo Guang Shan (aka Buddah Light Mountain), Taiwan Buddhist Tzu-Chi Foundation, Taiwan business people, Olympians or anyone from Taiwan, he said.

From left, First Lady Wu Mei-ju, President Lai Ching-te, Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu, and Vice President Hsiao Bi-kim, at the National Day main celebration event in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei on Thursday.CNA photo Oct. 10, 2024

Han expressed hope that the bills put forward by the Legislature aimed at improving oversight of the executive branch will make Taiwan's government more open and transparent, with officials held accountable for their actions and words.

That is the only path to the creation of a government of the people, by the people, for the people under public scrutiny, he explained.

To continue safeguarding peace and pursuing democracy, Han urged people from all walks of life to transcend their differences and forge common ground focused on "the ROC as our nation, Taiwan our home, Chinese culture our root, freedom and democracy our treasure."

The Double Ten National Day commemorates the start of the Xinhai Revolution on Oct. 10, 1911 that led to the founding of the ROC.

The Kuomintang-led government of the ROC was initially headquartered in Nanjing and relocated several times during the second Sino-Japanese War (1937-1945) and the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), eventually moving to Taiwan following its defeat by the Chinese communists in 1949.