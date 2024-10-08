Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan's top diplomat welcomes new Philippines envoy to Taiwan

10/08/2024 10:45 AM
Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (right) and Cheloy Garafil, the Philippines' new top representative to Taiwan, pose for photos at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MOFA) Taipei headquarters on Monday. Photo courtesy of MOFA Oct. 8, 2024
Taipei, Oct. 8 (CNA) Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) welcomed the Philippines' new top representative to Taiwan on Monday and said he hoped bilateral exchanges and cooperation will continue to strengthen during her tenure.

Lin met with Cheloy Garafil, the new head of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MOFA) Taipei headquarters on Monday, and highlighted the common interests and values shared by Taipei and Manila.

He said he hoped that cordial bilateral exchanges in several areas, including trade, fishing, agriculture, disaster prevention, education, and health care, will continue in the years to come, MOFA said in a statement.

Garafil, meanwhile, said she was honored to be stationed in Taipei and was also happy to visit Taiwan for the first time.

She said she would do her best to promote bilateral cooperation on all fronts and people-to-people ties during her tenure, MOFA said.

Garafil, a former press secretary to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., assumed office as the chairperson and resident representative of MECO on Oct. 1, succeeding Silvestre III Hernando Bello.

MECO serves as the Philippines' de facto embassy in Taiwan in the absence of diplomatic ties.

She previously served as head of the Philippines Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and as a prosecutor at the Department of Justice during the administration of former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Prior to her government jobs, Garafil worked as a reporter at the Malaya newspaper and also as a stringer for Taiwan's Central News Agency.

(By Joseph Yeh)

Enditem/ls

