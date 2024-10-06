Belizean, Vincentian deputy PMs among National Day guests: MOFA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 6 (CNA) The deputy prime ministers of Belize and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as well as the first lady of Guatemala are among the foreign dignitaries set to attend Taiwan's National Day celebrations in Taipei next week.

Belizean Deputy Prime Minister Cordel Hyde, Vincentian Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel, and Lucrecia Peinado, the wife of Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo, are set to arrive in Taipei between Monday and Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a news release Sunday.

Alvina Reynolds and Claudius J. Francis, the speakers of Saint Lucia's upper and lower houses, will also arrive during the same time, MOFA added.

Belize, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Guatemala and Saint Lucia are among the dwindling number of countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan instead of China.

Aside from attending a series of celebratory events in the lead-up to Taiwan's Double Ten National Day on Oct. 10, the foreign dignitaries are scheduled to meet with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and other senior government officials, the ministry said.

Trips to multiple government agencies to discuss semiconductors, public health and medicine, social welfare, and cultural and creative industries, have also been arranged, the ministry added.

These activities aim to help the nation's allies gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan's achievements in these areas in order to bolster development, MOFA said.

Also Sunday, MOFA said in a separate press statement that a U.S. congressional group led by Republican Representative Debbie Lesko was visiting Taiwan from Sunday until Friday.

Lesko is joined by fellow Republicans Andy Biggs and Carol Miller, and all three will attend the Oct. 10 National Day celebrations in Taipei, MOFA said.

The group will also meet Vice President Hsiao and Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) to discuss issues spanning from Taiwan-U.S. relations, Taiwan Strait and regional security and economic and energy policies, between both countries, MOFA added.

MOFA said it would announce more foreign delegations from other parts of the world to attend Taiwan's National Day celebrations in the coming days.