DEFENSE/U.S. announces largest-ever US$567 million military aid package for Taiwan
Taipei, Sept. 30 (CNA) The United States on Sunday announced a US$567 million military aid package for Taiwan to be delivered under a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), the largest such package to date.
The PDA is a process under which the U.S. can send equipment and weapons from existing stocks to its allied partners in crises. In July 2023, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden authorized the first US$345 million in defense articles and services to Taiwan under the presidential drawdown.
In a statement, the White House said Biden has delegated the secretary of state to "direct the drawdown of up to US$567 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan."
The statement, however, did not provide specific details about this latest package.
According to a Defense News report published on Sept. 21, an unnamed U.S. official was quoted saying the package will "fund training, stockpiles, anti-armor weapons, air defense and multi-domain awareness."
It will also include drones, which are key to America and Taiwan's "asymmetric" strategy to defend the island against China's much larger military, the report said.
The Pentagon is currently working on a third aid package for Taiwan, and that the Biden administration plans to complete it before the end of its term in January next year, according to the report.
- U.S.-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference begins in PhiladelphiaRepresentatives from Taiwan's defense ministry and three biggest political parties are attending the 2024 U.S.-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference that began on Sunday in Philadelphia.09/23/2024 02:50 PM
- Taiwan budgets US$1.33 billion for advanced F-16V EW systemsTaiwan has earmarked NT$42.8 billion (US$1.33 billion) to procure an advanced electronic warfare (EW) suite known as the Viper Shield, which its military hopes to install in the F-16V fighter jets it has ordered from the United States, according to a Ministry of National Defense (MND) spending plan.09/09/2024 09:08 PM
- MND earmarks NT$4.9 billion to bolster backbone networkThe Ministry of National Defense (MND) has earmarked about NT$4.9 billion (US$152.9 million) to acquire backbone subnetworks for faster and more stable battlefield data transmission.09/05/2024 09:58 PM
- Society
Two juveniles sentenced for fatal New Taipei school stabbing09/30/2024 03:17 PM
- Society
Typhoon Krathon causes mudslides, disrupts traffic09/30/2024 02:47 PM
- Culture
Historian shares research into ancient Chinese myth at Tang Prize forum09/30/2024 01:52 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 2.62%09/30/2024 01:46 PM
- Politics
U.S. announces largest-ever US$567 million military aid package for Taiwan09/30/2024 01:32 PM