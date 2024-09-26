Cabinet approves action plan to address antimicrobial resistance

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) The Executive Yuan on Thursday approved a plan proposed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) to improve the management, monitoring and analysis of antimicrobial resistance in humans, animals, food and the environment.

The "One Health Antimicrobial Resistance Management Action Plan" is a five-year plan expected to start in 2025 with a total estimated cost of NT$1.9 billion (US$59.63 million).

MOHW's Tuesday report pointed out that about 5 million deaths around the world are related to infections following antimicrobial resistance every year.

If the threat is not curbed, it may result in the global average lifespan dropping 1.8 years by 2035, as well as a GDP loss of 2-3.5 percent by 2050.

The report said the most optimistic estimate of a 2 percent loss would lead to around NT$300 billion of losses for Taiwan.

The report added that the United Nations (UN) "One Health" framework stresses that cross-department collaboration is necessary to tackle the issue.

Executive Yuan spokesperson Michelle Lee (李慧芝), speaking on behalf of Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), said that the action plan proposed by the MOHW adheres to the UN framework, strengthening integration between Cabinet departments to establish a national-level platform to alleviate related risks.

Specifically, Cho has required the MOHW, Agriculture Ministry and Environment Ministry (MOENV) to work together to prevent antibiotic resistance, including teaching the public how to use, preserve and dispose of relevant drugs, Lee said.

Cho asked the MOHW to promote the correct use of antibiotics to medical practitioners; the MOHW and MOENV to explain to the public how to dispose of expired drugs; and the MOENV to conduct long-term monitoring.

The measures introduced by the action plan ultimately aim to ensure the health of Taiwanese people, animals and plants, and the environment, Cho said.