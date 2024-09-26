Taiwan thanks G7 for labeling stability in Taiwan Strait 'indispensable'

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) Taiwan has thanked the G7 foreign ministers for reiterating in their latest meeting that a peaceful and stable Taiwan Strait is "indispensable" to global security.

The G7 members reaffirmed that "maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is indispensable to international security and prosperity," according to a press release issued after the meeting in New York on Tuesday.

The G7 called for the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues and expressed support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations, the release said.

It also noted that there had been "no change in the basic position of the G7 members on Taiwan, including stated One-China policies."

In a press release issued Thursday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked the bloc for continually attaching importance to the stability of the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan's MOFA building in Taipei. CNA file photo

Since 2021, the leaders of the G7 have underscored the importance of keeping the Taiwan Strait stable in the joint communiqué issued following their summits, MOFA said, noting that Taiwan remained committed to contributing to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity.

The top diplomats of the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, France, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union's high representative, held talks in New York on the sidelines of the general debate of the 2024 United Nations General Assembly.

The talks, similar to the ongoing U.N. general debate attended by heads of state, revolved around the protracted war in Ukraine and the spiraling conflict in the Middle East.

The G7 members reiterated their "unwavering support" for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against attacks by Russian troops that began in February 2022.

They strongly condemned Russia for its "irresponsible" rhetoric of threatening to use nuclear weapons while pledging "appropriate measures" against actors in China and third countries that support Russia's war efforts.

They also expressed "deep concern" over the escalatory violence in the Middle East from the Gaza Strip to the Israeli-Lebanese Blue Line -- a U.N.-drawn demarcation line between the two countries -- calling for a stop to "the current destructive cycle."

In addition, they reiterated their strong opposition to China's "dangerous" use of coast guard and maritime militia in the South China Sea and its repeated obstruction of countries' high seas freedom of navigation.