High Court rejects appeal by suspects detained in Core Pacific City case

Taipei, Sept. 6 (CNA) The Taiwan High Court on Friday rejected appeals against detention by four suspects, including a former Taipei deputy mayor, who are being held as part of an investigation into alleged corruption concerning the Core Pacific City redevelopment project.

The High Court ruling is final, and former Taipei Deputy Mayor Pong Cheng-sheng (彭振聲), Core Pacific Group Chairman Sheen Ching-jing (沈慶京), Taipei City Councilor Ying Hsiao-wei (應曉薇), and Ying's assistant Wu Shun-min (吳順民) will all remain in detention while prosecutors continue investigating suspected bribery linked to the redevelopment project in Taipei.

The Taipei District Court granted the prosecutors' motion to detain Ying on Aug. 29, Sheen and Wu the following day and to hold them incommunicado, for suspected bribes Sheen paid to Ying in relation to the redevelopment project on the site of the now-demolished Core Pacific City shopping center.

The suspected bribery involves more than NT$47.40 million (US$1.49 million) transferred from the bank account of the Core Pacific Group and the city councilor.

Taipei City Councilor Ying Hsiao-wei. CNA file photo

Sheen claimed the money was for charity causes Ying was involved in, but the prosecutors believe that the time of payments correlated with that of the redevelopment project's gain in floor area ratio approved by the city government from 560 percent to 840 percent in 2021.

Pong was detained on Monday after prosecutors searched offices and homes of several former and current Taipei City officials, including former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), on Aug. 30.

On Thursday, the Taipei District Court approved the prosecutors' motion to detain Ko and hold him incommunicado.

Regarding Pong's appeal, the High Court said that the former Taipei deputy mayor is being investigated for a felony under the Anti-Corruption Act, which carries a minimum prison term of five years or more, one of the conditions that warrant detention.

Pong is held incommunicado because prosecutors presented substantial evidence in their argument that indicate the former Taipei official could tamper with evidence or collude with co-conspirators if he is released on bail or under other restrictions, the High Court stated.

Wu's appeal was rejected on similar grounds, except that the offence he allegedly committed is taking bribes, while Sheen is considered a flight risk, according to the High Court.

Ying filed an appeal against her detention earlier on Friday, but the High Court rejected it that evening, citing that she is being investigated for a felony and could potentially tamper with evidence or collude with co-conspirators.

The city councilor is also considered a flight risk, as she was brought in by prosecutors and the Agency Against Corruption for questioning on Aug. 27, shortly before she was scheduled to take a flight to Hong Kong later that day.