DEFENSE/Taiwan's military releases footage of under-development suicide drone
Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) Taiwan's military on Thursday released rare footage of an under-development suicide drone.
The clip released by the defense ministry-run Military News Agency shows a quadcopter, or quadrotor, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operated by a soldier via remote control destroying a car and a ship by crashing into them.
A voiceover accompanying the footage states: "The armed forces are actively working closely with domestic and international partners to develop small UAVs to meet the nation's defensive needs."
"Via military exercises, these UAVs are being tested to prove their excellent capabilities and the results of training," the narrator says, adding that "in the future, [the armed forces] will be working with domestic UAV supply chain to construct reliable defensive capabilities [for the nation]."
A source told CNA that the suicide drone shown in the video footage is still under development by Taiwan's Navy and has not been officially commissioned.
The 30-second clip of the suicide drone is part of over seven minutes of footage that the Military News Agency filmed on several rounds of live-fire exercises testing the precision shooting capabilities of its missiles and rockets conducted this April.
- Taiwan military to retire M41D tanks, CM24 armored vehicles, F-5s in 5 yearsTaiwan's military announced on Tuesday that in five years it will retire its aging M41D tanks, indigenous CM24 armored vehicles and F-5 jets, which will lead to savings of up to NT$3.2 billion (US$98.6 million) in the country's defense budget.08/13/2024 04:21 PM
- Experts warn of national security risks from Chinese appsChinese apps are a potential national security risk because of China's authoritarian political system, according to two experts from the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR).08/12/2024 04:35 PM
- Taiwan military releases AI news anchors’ coverage on drillsTaiwan's military on Sunday released video clips of artificial intelligence (AI) news anchors' multilingual coverage of two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises held in the country this week as part of its effort to enhance communication with the international community.08/11/2024 01:42 PM
- Cross-Strait
Evergreen apologizes over Chinese flag furor at Paris hotel08/15/2024 10:29 PM
- Society
Ex-Cabinet spokesman indicted in 'sex for political favors' probe08/15/2024 10:08 PM
- Cross-Strait
MAC criticizes China's claim of uncovering over 1,000 Taiwanese spy cases08/15/2024 09:55 PM
- Society
Court blocks bid to change ID without gender dysphoria diagnosis08/15/2024 09:52 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's military releases footage of under-development suicide drone08/15/2024 09:17 PM