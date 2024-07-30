Chiayi Air Base to hold airshow showcasing F-16Vs

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 30 (CNA) Taiwan's Chiayi Air Base, home to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Air Force's American-manufactured F-16Vs, is set to hold an air show next month featuring the nation's key fighter jets, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced on Tuesday.

The aerobatic event is to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 10, announced Maj. Gen. Yang Chuan-wen (楊全文) of the 4th Tactical Fighter Wing based at the Chiayi County air base.

One highlight of the event will be a flyover featuring F-16s and Mirage 2000-5s, as well as Taiwan's locally-produced Indigenous Defense Fighter, Yang said at an MND press briefing.

The Air Force's Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team is also scheduled to conduct a series of aerial stunts in their AT-3 jets, the major general said.

On the ground, fighters and transport planes will be exhibited and a performance will also be staged by Taiwan's Tri-Service Honor Guards, according to Yang.

The public event aims to "increase understanding among civilians about the nation's armed forces and show support to servicepersons in their efforts to protect the country," he added.

Visitors to the air show will be required to show government-issued photo ID, such as a Taiwanese National Identity Card or Alien Resident Certificate, before being allowed to enter the base, according to an MND press release.

Foreign nationals who are caretakers or spouses of Taiwanese citizens must show their IDs and be accompanied by their husband or wife or the person for whom they are caring in order to enter the base, the press release said.

The application deadline for other foreign nationals wishing to attend the event has already elapsed, according to the MND.

The use of drones are not allowed during the event for national security reasons, and clothes or other items bearing flags or political slogans are also prohibited to ensure "administrative neutrality," the press release said.

This airshow is the first and only Taiwanese air force base event open to the public in 2024. In Taiwan, different branches of the military usually take turns each year to showcase their hardware and personnel to the public.