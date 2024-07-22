EU rep receives presidential honor, praises Taiwan's 'good fortune'

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 22 (CNA) Outgoing top European Union (EU) representative Filip Grzegorzewski on Monday praised Taiwan as "a land of good fortune" and expressed his best wishes after being awarded a presidential honor for his contribution to promoting relations between the bloc and Taiwan during his five-year tenure.

Speaking in fluent Mandarin after being presented with the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon by President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Grzegorzewski, the longest-serving head of the European Economic and Trade Office (EETO), said he is honored to be given the presidential honor.

"I take it as a token of appreciation for my team," he said.

The EETO head said he is happy to have seen Taiwan become part of the EU's overall Indo-Pacific strategy during his tenure. He also expressed gratitude toward Taiwan's humanitarian assistance for Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

The outgoing envoy said his top memories from his five-year stint included participating in the 13-hour Ironman triathlon in Penghu, summiting Taiwan's highest peak Jade Mountain, swimming across Sun Moon Lake and biking around Taiwan's coastline.

Grzegorzewski said he sees one main characteristic of Taiwan as "Fu Chi 福氣," which can be loosely translated as good fortune.

"Taiwan's good fortune could be a result of blessings from the sea goddess Mazu or its vibrant democracy," he added.

Ending his address in the Taiwanese Hokkien dialect, the envoy said he hoped good fortune would continue to bless Taiwan for a long time.

"I am glad to be friends with you and I will be back for a visit," he said.

Outgoing top European Union representative Filip Grzegorzewski (left) celebrates with President Lai Ching-te (right) after receiving Taiwan's Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon on Monday. CNA photo July 22, 2024

In bestowing the honor to Grzegorzewski during a ceremony at the Presidential Office, Lai said the recognition was to highlight the envoy's "outstanding contribution to deepening Taiwan-EU relations."

"In addition to speaking Mandarin fluently, he spared no effort in engaging with all sectors of our society," Lai said, including hosting the Taiwan European Film Festival, the Europe Festival, beach cleaning activities and symposiums.

The EU Investment Forum, launched in 2020, has helped boost Taiwanese investment in Europe significantly, Lai noted.

The EETO head has also helped raise awareness of Taiwan and cross-strait politics, which in turn has strengthened the bloc's support of Taiwan, he added.

The president said he hoped Taiwan and the EU would further enhance bilateral trade relations by establishing an "institutionalized mechanism such as the Taiwan-EU economic partnership agreement."

Grzegorzewski is set to leave Taiwan in a week. Lutz Gullner, the current head of the European External Action Service Strategic Communication, Task Forces and Information Analysis Division, has been announced as his successor.