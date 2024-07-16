Taiwan's sub prototype undocked, set to undergo final tests

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 16 (CNA) The Navy confirmed on Tuesday that Taiwan's first domestically built submarine prototype was undocked on Monday in Kaohsiung Harbor and will undergo its final harbor acceptance tests (HAT).

The sub, known as "Narwhal" in English and "Hai Kun" (海鯤號) in Chinese, will undergo its final HAT, which focuses mainly on equipment system integration, Chiu Chun-jung (邱俊榮), the chief of staff of the Republic of China Navy, said at a Ministry of National Defense routine press conference.

After those tests are completed, subsequent sea acceptance tests (SAT) will be scheduled.

The sub was undocked on Monday afternoon, a day after preparation began on July 14.

Narwhal was launched in Kaohsiung last September at a ceremony presided over by then President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

It began its HAT in October last year and the final stage began on Feb. 27.