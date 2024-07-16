Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan's sub prototype undocked, set to undergo final tests

07/16/2024 07:07 PM
CNA photo July 15, 2024
CNA photo July 15, 2024

Taipei, July 16 (CNA) The Navy confirmed on Tuesday that Taiwan's first domestically built submarine prototype was undocked on Monday in Kaohsiung Harbor and will undergo its final harbor acceptance tests (HAT).

The sub, known as "Narwhal" in English and "Hai Kun" (海鯤號) in Chinese, will undergo its final HAT, which focuses mainly on equipment system integration, Chiu Chun-jung (邱俊榮), the chief of staff of the Republic of China Navy, said at a Ministry of National Defense routine press conference.

After those tests are completed, subsequent sea acceptance tests (SAT) will be scheduled.

The sub was undocked on Monday afternoon, a day after preparation began on July 14.

Narwhal was launched in Kaohsiung last September at a ceremony presided over by then President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

It began its HAT in October last year and the final stage began on Feb. 27.

(By Wu Shu-wei, Matt Yu and Bernadette Hsiao)

