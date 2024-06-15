Coast Guard's 4,000-tonne patrol vessel enters service

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, June 15 (CNA) A new Coast Guard patrol vessel, the "Yunlin," will enhance Taiwan's maritime patrol capabilities in the south, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said at a ceremony held to commission the 4,000-tonne vessel in Kaohsiung on Saturday.

The Yunlin, one of the four Chiayi-class offshore patrol vessels ordered from Taiwan's CSBC Corp., will join the Coast Guard's Southern Sector Flotilla based in Kaohsiung, strengthening the unit's ability to conduct patrols along with searches and rescues, Lai said.

The ship is equipped with three high-pressure water cannons with a range of 120 meters to perform dispersal tasks, according to the Ocean Affairs Council.

But it is also built to contribute to the country's humanitarian missions, as it features an operating room, a negative pressure ward, and medical equipment and compartments comparable to those of a field hospital, Lai said.

CNA photo June 15, 2024

The president thanked Coast Guard personnel for working tirelessly to maintain maritime order, combat smuggling and other illegal activities, and safeguard the lives and property of Taiwanese at sea.

In the face of "increasing pressure from regional powers," the Coast Guard's workload will be even heavier, he warned, but said he had confidence in the agency's ability to fulfill its duties.

It was the third 4,000-tonne Chiayi-class Coast Guard patrol ship that has entered service, following the "Chiayi" and "Hsinchu" vessels. The fourth one, named "Taipei," had its ceremonial launch in March.

The Chiayi-class ships can withstand level-10 winds and have a range of 10,000 nautical miles.

They also have a helicopter landing pad, allowing them to work alongside the National Airborne Service Corps under the Ministry of the Interior.