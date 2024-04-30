New NCC chair named, pending Legislature approval

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 30 (CNA) The Executive Yuan on Tuesday nominated National Communications Commission (NCC) Vice Chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) to serve as new NCC chief, pending approval from lawmakers.

Wong, whose current term ends on July 31 along with other three commissioners, will replace incumbent NCC Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥), the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration said in a press release.

Wong told CNA that his priority will be to protect consumer rights and combat fraud.

The other three nominees were new to the 7-member commission, including Chen Ping-hung (陳炳宏), a mass communication professor at National Taiwan Normal University who was appointed the new vice chairman.

Rounding out the list were Lo Huei-wen (羅慧雯), a mass communication assistant professor at Shih Hsin University, and Chan Yi-lien (詹懿廉), head of the NCC's Department of Platforms and Businesses.

The NCC is an independent statutory agency under the Executive Yuan and is responsible for regulating the development of the telecommunication and broadcasting industries, promoting competition and consumer protection, regulating licensing, radio frequency and spectrum, programming content, communications standards and specifications in Taiwan.

The nominations of the other three new commissioners also need to be approved by the Legislature.

(By Lai Yu-chen and Lee Hsin-Yin) Enditem/AW