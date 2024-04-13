Taiwan warns against unnecessary travel to Israel, Iran over tensions

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 13 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) called on people Saturday to avoid unnecessary travel to Israel and Iran, citing reports of a potential direct attack on Israeli territory by Iran in the coming days.

In a press release, the ministry advised refraining from travel to both countries due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, after Iran vowed to retaliate following the bombing of its embassy in Damascus, Syria by Israel on April 1.

Individuals engaged in business or travel activities in Israel and Iran should remain vigilant, the ministry said, adding that it has directed the Taiwanese representative office in Israel to maintain close contact with the local expatriate community.

MOFA's warning came after global media reports earlier in the day that a major Iranian attack against Israel is expected soon, possibly to include more than 100 drones and dozens of missiles aimed at military targets inside the country.

In the event of an emergency when visiting the region, MOFA said, Taiwan nationals are advised to call its Taipei headquarters' toll free 24/7 hotline at +886-800-085-095 to seek assistance.

They can also call Taiwan's representative offices in Israel at +972-544-275-204 and in Dubai at +971-50-6453018, as well as the Taiwan Trade Center in Tehran at +98-21-8879-4243.