New Zealand greenlights import of Taiwanese pineapples

Taipei, April 9 (CNA) Taiwanese pineapples have been approved for export to New Zealand following the signing of a bilateral agreement between the two countries' governments Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA), the agreement was signed by representatives from its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Agency, Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration and New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries.

The MOA said plans to export Taiwanese pineapples to New Zealand were first initiated in 2017.

To approve exports, New Zealand required details on Taiwanese pineapples' crop cultivation, growth climate, the kinds of biological threats they are exposed to, the fruits' post-harvesting processing and related statistics, the MOA added.

Under the agreement, only pineapples grown under certain management conditions may be exported to New Zealand, the MOA said.

Such fruits must be harvested during the mature green stage of fruit ripening with their crown buds removed, the MOA said.

Moreover, Taiwanese pineapple farmers should receive training every year during export season and full production records must be available for authorities to review, the MOA said.

During export health inspections, 600 fruits will be selected for examination to ensure no contaminants or harmful biological agents could be introduced into New Zealand, the MOA said.

Bilateral members to the 10th ANZTEC SPS Joint Management Committee sign an agreement on Tuesday to allow Taiwanese pineapples into New Zealand. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Agriculture

The MOA added that exporting to New Zealand will further expand the reach of Taiwanese pineapples, which are already sold internationally in countries like Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

Tuesday saw the 10th meeting between bilateral members of the sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) joint management committee of the Agreement between New Zealand and the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu on Economic Cooperation (ANZTEC).

ANZTEC entered into force in December 2013, serving as a comprehensive trade agreement between Taiwan and New Zealand.