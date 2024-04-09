To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, April 8 (CNA) Taiwan's military will continue to conduct exchanges with the United States to beef up its joint operation capabilities, said the head of Taiwan's Navy who is currently visiting the Washington, D.C. area.

Speaking to Taiwanese reporters while attending a maritime exhibition held in Maryland, Republic of China (ROC) Navy Commander Admiral Tang Hua (唐華) said there was always room for further military exchanges and training between Taiwan and the U.S.

Such exchanges have to continue because the times are changing, and the "interoperability" of the two sides' forces will change over time as the two sides' equipment and personnel evolve, he said.

Tang made the remarks when asked to comment on Taiwan-U.S. military cooperation on the sidelines of the Sea-Air-Space conference and exposition in the U.S. he is attending from April 8 to 10.

He is attending the expo together with Wei Chung-hsing (魏中興), a defense attaché at the ROC Defense Mission in the U.S.

CNA photo April 8, 2024

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) defines "interoperability" as the ability of allies to act together coherently, effectively and efficiently to achieve tactical, operational and strategic objectives.

Specifically, interoperability enables forces, units and/or systems to operate together, allowing them to communicate and to share common doctrine and procedures, along with each other's infrastructure and bases.

The conference in the U.S. is being held by the Navy League of the United States, a national association with nearly 50,000 members who want a strong, credible United States Navy, United States Marine Corps, United States Coast Guard and U.S. Merchant Marine, it said on its website.

Meanwhile, Tang on Monday refused to answer when asked if he would be meeting with senior American defense officials during his stay in the U.S.

On participating in the conference, Tang said Taiwan is currently launching a number of domestic shipbuilding projects, and he is at the event to look for potential cooperation opportunities and partners on these projects, Tang said.

Before attending the Maryland conference, Tang visited Hawaii, home of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, for a Pacific Fleet change-of-command ceremony.

Despite the lack of official diplomatic recognition, Taiwan and the U.S. have maintained close military exchanges and cooperation, and Washington remains the biggest provider of weapons to Taipei.

Senior Taiwanese defense officials, with the exception of the defense minister, regularly visit the U.S. for such conferences.