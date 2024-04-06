Bolivia expressing concern to China over Taiwan quake 'serious mistake': MOFA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 6 (CNA) The Bolivian government expressing solidarity with China following the earthquake in Taiwan was a "serious mistake," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry said that the South American country was under the influence of the Chinese government when it took to social media to express concern to China over the Taiwan earthquake on Thursday (local time).

It added that the incident showed how China wants to politically manipulate Taiwan and that its authoritarian moves to exploit the earthquake and conduct cognitive warfare show the nation is void of genuine goodwill.

The ministry reiterated that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign nation that has never been a part of the People's Republic of China and that only the government elected by Taiwan's 23.5 million people can represent the country on the international stage.

MOFA said that since the earthquake occurred on Wednesday, more than 100 countries and international organizations have expressed concern and offered to assist Taiwan.

The ministry expressed regret that the Bolivian government failed to distinguish the appropriate country to express concern to and urged the South American nation not to heed China's false statements.