Teco wins bids for data center projects in Malaysia

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 19 (CNA) Teco Electric & Machinery Co., a leading Taiwan-based electric machinery supplier, has won mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) contracts in hyperscale data center engineering projects in Malaysia worth about NT$1.17 billion (US$39.80 million).

In a statement, Teco said on Friday that the two data center projects, one located in Selangor and the other in Johor Bahru, have a combined capacity of 178 MW, marking the company's inroads into the hyperscale data center business.

Teco Chairman Morris Li (利明献) said in the statement that the winning of the two contracts demonstrated "not only Teco's advanced technical capabilities in hyperscale data center MEP engineering but also showcases its Intelligence Energy Business Group's competence in project integration and execution on the international stage."

Teco said that as Malaysia is rapidly rising to become a major data center hub in Southeast Asia, the contract awards are expected to support the company in broadening its footprint in the data center infrastructure market.

Teco added that the firm has been well-positioned in the MEP engineering sector and recognized as an industry expert in fiber connectivity for hyperscale data centers.

According to Teco, the project in the Elmina Business Park of Selangor includes server room installations and the deployment of hyperscale fiber-optic communication infrastructure, while the project in the Sedenak Tech Park of Johor Bahru involves providing fiber-optic solutions for hyperscale data centers.

Teco said as major global tech giants are accelerating the deployment of hyperscale data centers in Southeast Asia, the company will continue to seek opportunities in this market to win more contracts under its full product portfolio and further extend its reach in the data center business.

In Singapore, Teco said, the company has built more than 10 years of experiences in data center MEP engineering development, delivering integrated solutions totaling more than 240MW in capacity.

In addition, Teco said it's Intelligence Energy Business Group is currently executing a landmark data center MEP project in Singapore, which includes the installation of the world's first 13,864-core hyperscale fiber-optic cable.

Across Taiwan and Southeast Asian countries, Teco said its total installed capacity for data center projects has surpassed 700MV.

In addition to engineering solutions, Teco said it also rolls out core MEP products essential for data center construction, such as modular solutions, high-efficiency motors, busways, generators, transformers, and switchboards.