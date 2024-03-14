U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to promote NASA-Taiwan cooperation

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, March 13 (CNA) A bipartisan group of American lawmakers introduced a bicameral bill Wednesday to authorize cooperation between the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Taiwan's national space agency on civilian projects.

In a press release, Republican Representative French Hill, one of the bill's co-sponsors, said that the Taiwan and America Space Assistance Act of 2024, also known as the "TASA Act," would seek to remove restrictions currently imposed by the U.S. government's "one China" policy.

Passing the TASA Act will "allow NASA and NOAA [the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] to cooperate with Taiwan on civilian space activities, including satellite, space exploration, and atmospheric and weather programs," Hill said.

"Allowing our agencies to collaborate with TASA [the Taiwan Space Agency] demonstrates to China the strength of American and Taiwanese cooperation and the United States' commitment to working with our partners in the region," Hill added.

As Taiwan builds up its space agency, American support and partnerships encourage Taiwan to continue investing in its space capabilities, the Republican lawmaker said.

Democratic Representative Yadira Caraveo, meanwhile, said that the "Taiwan Space Agency has demonstrated a clear long-term commitment to space exploration."

The TASA Act has also been sponsored in the U.S. Senate by Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Tammy Duckworth.

According to Schmitt, the TASA Act will allow the U.S. to "exchange expertise with Taiwan, share in technological findings in space exploration and satellite operations, and take important steps towards securing international partnerships against the malign influences of China, our chief adversary."