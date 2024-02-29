DEFENSE/China launches satellite-carrying rocket; no threat to Taiwan: MND
02/29/2024 10:23 PM
Taipei, Feb. 29 (CNA) China on Thursday launched a satellite-carrying rocket that posed no threat to Taiwan, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).
In a brief statement, the MND said the rocket was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province and passed over central Taiwan into the West Pacific region.
The rocket posed no threat to Taiwan's national security as it was at an altitude above the atmosphere, the ministry said.
The MND did not provide any further information, saying only that it had been closely monitoring the situation and was keeping the Taiwanese public informed.
View All
More in DEFENSE
- Taiwan military issues public tenders for new anti-ship missile basesTaiwan's military issued two public notices this week to invite tenders for the building of new military bases in southern Taiwan to house anti-ship missile squadrons that will ...02/29/2024 05:44 PM
- Sonar system, torpedo tubes of Taiwan's sub prototype revealedThe sonar system and torpedo tubes of Taiwan's first domestically built submarine prototype were seen in public for the first time late Monday when the ship was being moved to a ...02/27/2024 02:18 PM
- U.S. State Dept. approves sale of military equipment to TaiwanThe U.S. Department of State has approved the potential sale to Taiwan of advanced tactical data link system upgrade planning worth US$75 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.02/22/2024 12:27 PM
Latest
- Cross-Strait
KMT Vice Chairman Andrew Hsia meets with TAO head Song Tao02/29/2024 10:33 PM
- Politics
China launches satellite-carrying rocket; no threat to Taiwan: MND02/29/2024 10:23 PM
- Business
Taiwan's jobless rate falls for 5th consecutive month in January02/29/2024 10:16 PM
- Business
Taipower signs ammonia co-firing pilot project MOU with IHI, Sumitomo02/29/2024 10:05 PM
- Business
Industrial production ends 19th straight month of decline in January02/29/2024 09:58 PM