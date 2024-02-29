To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 29 (CNA) China on Thursday launched a satellite-carrying rocket that posed no threat to Taiwan, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

In a brief statement, the MND said the rocket was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province and passed over central Taiwan into the West Pacific region.

The rocket posed no threat to Taiwan's national security as it was at an altitude above the atmosphere, the ministry said.

The MND did not provide any further information, saying only that it had been closely monitoring the situation and was keeping the Taiwanese public informed.