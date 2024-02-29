Focus Taiwan App
DEFENSE/China launches satellite-carrying rocket; no threat to Taiwan: MND

02/29/2024 10:23 PM
Image for illustrative purpose only. File photo provided by the China News Service
Image for illustrative purpose only. File photo provided by the China News Service

Taipei, Feb. 29 (CNA) China on Thursday launched a satellite-carrying rocket that posed no threat to Taiwan, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

In a brief statement, the MND said the rocket was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province and passed over central Taiwan into the West Pacific region.

The rocket posed no threat to Taiwan's national security as it was at an altitude above the atmosphere, the ministry said.

The MND did not provide any further information, saying only that it had been closely monitoring the situation and was keeping the Taiwanese public informed.

(By Matt Yu and Ko Lin)

Enditem/kb

