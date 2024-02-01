To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 1 (CNA) An annual NT$35,000 (US$1,116) subsidy for private college tuition and miscellaneous costs will be in effect from Thursday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced in a Facebook post that day.

Students studying in private colleges will see the subsidy on their tuition fee bill for an amount of NT$17,500 a semester (equaling NT$35,000 per year), Tsai said.

The subsidy intends to bridge the gap between private and public university tuition fees and is the main part of the "Education Equality 1+3 Scheme," Tsai said in the same post, referring to the subsidy and three supporting measures approved by the Cabinet in June 2023.

The first measure is an additional subsidy for economically disadvantaged students at both private and public universities. Students from families with household incomes of less than NT$700,000 will receive an additional NT$20,000 subsidy annually, while those in the NT$700,000-NT$900,000 income bracket will receive NT$15,000 per year, according to the Cabinet page.

The other measures include scrapping all high school and vocational high school fees, as well as relaxing eligibility requirements and repayment terms for student loans, according to Tsai.

Tsai said that the tuition fee gap has been an important consideration for many students when choosing their future field of study. High tuition fees in private universities have also been burdensome for students and their families.

It was a hindrance to students' freedom to choose what they study and schools based on what best suits them, she said.

Tsai added that she worked with Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) to come up with the scheme to relieve the financial pressure on Taiwanese youths and their families.