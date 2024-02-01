KMT's Han Kuo-yu elected Legislative speaker, backed by 2 independents

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 1 (CNA) The Kuomintang's (KMT) Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was elected speaker of Taiwan's 11th Legislature in a runoff vote on Thursday, triggered after Taiwan People's Party (TPP) lawmakers voted for their own candidate Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) in the first round.

In the new 113-seat Legislature, the 66-year-old Han fell short of securing an absolute majority to win the speakership in the first round of voting, receiving only 54 votes -- 52 from KMT lawmakers and two from independents.

Former Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secured 51 votes, while Huang had seven votes.

Although there are eight TPP lawmakers in the Legislature, a vote for Huang was judged to be invalid due to an ink mark on the ballot.

TPP Legislator Chen Gau-tzu (陳昭姿) later stated in a social media post that she unknowingly smeared the ballot and apologized to the TPP caucus and supporters.

Han was declared the new speaker with 54 votes in the runoff, where the two candidates receiving the most votes in the first round compete and only a plurality of votes is required to win.

Han secured more votes than You, who again got 51, with the eight TPP lawmakers choosing to abstain in the second round of voting.

The 11th Legislature was sworn in earlier Thursday.

The election for vice speaker will take place Thursday afternoon. KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) is poised to contest the position with former DPP vice speaker, Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌).

(By Alison Hsiao) Enditem/AW/ASG

