Taiwan, Nauru end diplomatic relations

Taipei, Jan. 15 (CNA) The Republic of China (Taiwan) has terminated diplomatic relations with the Republic of Nauru with immediate effect after the Pacific island nation announced Monday it would recognize the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the announcement at a press conference in Taipei at 2:24 p.m.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) said that Taiwan’s government had terminated diplomatic ties with Nauru after the country announced it would sever diplomatic ties with the ROC in line with U.N. Resolution 2758 and the “one-China” principle.

“In order to safeguard national sovereignty and dignity, Taiwan has decided to terminate diplomatic relations with Nauru effective immediately as well as comprehensively cease bilateral cooperation plans, withdraw our embassy staff and technical mission personnel, and request that Nauru close its embassy in Taiwan,” he said.

The severing of diplomatic ties came two days after Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was elected president, and leaves the ROC, the official name of Taiwan, with 12 diplomat allies.

China, which sees Lai as favoring Taiwanese independence, has stepped up pressure on the DPP administration in the run-up to the Jan. 13 presidential and legislative vote.